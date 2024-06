Chikkodi Police arrested a 26-year-old man on the charge of shouting Pakistan Zindabad during the victory procession of Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled gave the name of the arrested man as Zameer Naikwadi.

Officers are looking at video footage, he said and added that further legal action will follow.

