Man arrested for pelting stones at Siddaramaiah’s house in Mysuru

October 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

A man was arrested for pelting stones at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence in T.K. Layout in Mysuru early on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the man, who is in his late 40s, and an FIR has been registered against him in Saraswathipuram police station.

Preliminary inquiries by the police suggest that the accused is the same person who came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Hootagalli during the Assembly elections, but had thrashed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) control unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the man is suspected to be of unsound mind, the police said they are yet to confirm the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.