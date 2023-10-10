ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for pelting stones at Siddaramaiah’s house in Mysuru

October 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested for pelting stones at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence in T.K. Layout in Mysuru early on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the man, who is in his late 40s, and an FIR has been registered against him in Saraswathipuram police station.

Preliminary inquiries by the police suggest that the accused is the same person who came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Hootagalli during the Assembly elections, but had thrashed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) control unit.

Though the man is suspected to be of unsound mind, the police said they are yet to confirm the same.

