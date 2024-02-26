Man arrested for murdering, dismembering elderly woman

February 26, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The K.R. Puram police cracked the murder case of a 70-year-old woman and arrested her 40-year-old neighbour on Monday for allegedly smothering her to death and chopping her body into pieces to rob her gold valuables.

A native of Chickballapur, the victim, Susheelamma, was living alone in the apartment in Nisarga Layout while her daughter lived a few metres away.

According to the police, the accused, Deenesh V. Ravindra, used to be friendly with the victim and later decided to kill her to rob her valuables to repay the loan he had incurred. The accused is a native of Tamil Nadu and worked as a fitter for some time but was unemployed at present, the police said.

As per the plan, he purchased a machete and a plastic drum and kept them outside his house. The accused lured the victim by offering to take her to the temple and took her home on Friday. He then allegedly smothered Susheelamma to death and chopped her body parts. He later dumped some parts in and around the area, and the rest of the body he stuffed in the plastic drum outside the house to dispose of later.

The accused then removed a pair of earrings and a gold chain and went to sell them, only to find out that the gold chain was fake. He, however, sold the pair of earrings for ₹ 11,000 and was waiting to dispose of the body, the police said.

Meanwhile, Susheelamma’s daughter staying close by found her mother missing and filed a complaint. The police later noticed the foul smell emanating from the drum and recovered the body parts.

A detailed probe and analysis of technical details led to the arrest of Deenesh, Additional Commissioner of Police, East Division, Raman Gupta, who supervised the investigation, said.

