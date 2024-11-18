ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering brother’s wife

Published - November 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Police arrested a man on Monday for causing the death of his brother’s wife by stabbing her when she tried to stop the two brothers from fighting in Hubballi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused identified as Nasir Nalband, a resident of S.M. Krishna Nagar in Hubballi, was absconding after the incident that happened on Sunday night.

According to the police, Nasir lived with his two brothers but had a dispute with his brother Mohammed Haneef Nalband over family property.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the brothers quarrelled and Nasir reportedly tried to attack his brother Haneef with a knife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, when his brother’s 38-year-old wife, Sajida, tried to stop him, he stabbed her in the neck. Although she was rushed to a hospital, she did not survive.

Haneef, who also suffered wounds in the attack, is recuperating.

After registering a case, the Kasabapet Police launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested him on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US