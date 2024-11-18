Man arrested for murdering brother’s wife

The Hubballi Police arrested a man on Monday for causing the death of his brother’s wife by stabbing her when she tried to stop the two brothers from fighting in Hubballi.

The accused identified as Nasir Nalband, a resident of S.M. Krishna Nagar in Hubballi, was absconding after the incident that happened on Sunday night.

According to the police, Nasir lived with his two brothers but had a dispute with his brother Mohammed Haneef Nalband over family property.

On Sunday, the brothers quarrelled and Nasir reportedly tried to attack his brother Haneef with a knife.

However, when his brother’s 38-year-old wife, Sajida, tried to stop him, he stabbed her in the neck. Although she was rushed to a hospital, she did not survive.

Haneef, who also suffered wounds in the attack, is recuperating.

After registering a case, the Kasabapet Police launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested him on Monday.

