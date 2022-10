The police arrested a man who is said to have killed his neighbour who advised him not to tease his wife, in Khanapur on Monday.

Prashant Narvekar was found teasing and insulting Maruti Jadhav’s wife.

After his wife complained to him, Maruti Jadhav went to Prashant Narvekar’s house to counsel him and tell him to stop it.

Angered by this, Prashant Narvekar hacked Maruti Jadhav to death and stabbed him repeatedly, the police said.