Man arrested for murder

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 18, 2022 19:28 IST

The police have arrested a 30-year-old petty trader on the charge of killing his wife in Saundatti.

Mehboob Goravanakolla stabbed his 28-year-old wife Shabana, as he thought that she was cheating on him, the police said.

The couple had fought in the past and she was living separately with her child.

The police picked him up from his house. They seized the weapon used in the crime.

A case has been registered.

