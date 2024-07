The police arrested a man on the charge of killing another in Lakshmeshwar village near Kulgod of Belagavi district on Monday.

Amogh Dhavaleshwar hacked to death Moulasab Momin as he was angry that his wife Shilpa Dhavaleshwar was riding pillion with him on his motorbike near the village.

A case has been registered.

