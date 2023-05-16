HamberMenu
Man arrested for message on social media

May 16, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayapura Police arrested a 31-year-old man on the charge of creating enmity between communities, after he posted a message, Pakistan Zindabad, on his social media handle.

Veeresh Parayya Karpurmath of Nalatwad had written a post containing the words, Pakistan Zindabad, in a WhatsApp group created by some supporters of Member of Legislative Assembly Appaji Nadagouda.

Some members of the group reported it to the police who registered a case and arrested the man.

Police Sub-Inspector Arif Mushapuri, who registered the case, has taken up further investigation, according to the police.

