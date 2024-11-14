Man arrested for killing wife

The Madanayakanahalli police arrested a 31-year-old private firm employee for allegedly strangulating his wife to death over domestic row.

The accused Siddaramanna, a resident of Gangondanahalli, was tracked down by the police at a railway station on the outskirts of the city where he was about to board a train.

According to the police, the Siddaramanna was married to Kokila, 25, seven years ago, and the couple had a six-year-old son. Kokila used to work in a garment factory and would leave her son at her parents’ house close by while going to work every day.

The accused allegedly suspected her of having an affair and used to fight with her regularly. On October 29, the couple fought over this issue after she returned from work and in the melee, he strangled her to death and escaped. The murder came to light when her father came to drop the child back home and found her lying dead while Siddaramanna was missing.

Based on the complaint, the police began to track down Siddaramanna, who had gone to Tirupati to repent and was roaming around different places like Davangere, Arsikere, Mysuru to hoodwink the police .

The accused was booked for murder and further investigations are on.

