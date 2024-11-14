 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for killing wife

Published - November 14, 2024 12:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanayakanahalli police arrested a 31-year-old private firm employee for allegedly strangulating his wife to death over domestic row.

The accused Siddaramanna, a resident of Gangondanahalli, was tracked down by the police at a railway station on the outskirts of the city where he was about to board a train.

According to the police, the Siddaramanna was married to Kokila, 25, seven years ago, and the couple had a six-year-old son. Kokila used to work in a garment factory and would leave her son at her parents’ house close by while going to work every day.

The accused allegedly suspected her of having an affair and used to fight with her regularly. On October 29, the couple fought over this issue after she returned from work and in the melee, he strangled her to death and escaped. The murder came to light when her father came to drop the child back home and found her lying dead while Siddaramanna was missing.

Based on the complaint, the police began to track down Siddaramanna, who had gone to Tirupati to repent and was roaming around different places like Davangere, Arsikere, Mysuru to hoodwink the police .

The accused was booked for murder and further investigations are on.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:28 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.