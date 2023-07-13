ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for killing wife over affair

July 13, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Doddaballapura rural police arrested a 29-year-old labourer for allegedly killing his wife for cheating on him.

The accused has been identified as Harish, a resident of Kolur village. According to the police, Harish was married to Bharati and the couple have a five year old daughter .

Probe revealed that Bharati allegedly had an affair about which Harish learned, and in a fit of rage, confronted Bharati while she was in the house of her male friend.

Heated arguments ensued between them following which Harish attacked her with a blunt weapon. Bharati collapsed and died on the spot, following which Harish escaped along with his daughter, the police said.

The murder came to light when the male friend returned home to find Bharati in a pool of blood, and her daughter missing.

Based on the complaint, the police took up the case of murder and tracked down Harish. The accused has been booked under murder and further investigations are on.

