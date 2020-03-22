Man arrested for killing two children in Bengaluru

Hulimavu police have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly smothered his two minor children to death at their apartment in Akshaya Nagar on Friday. According to the police, the accused Jatin, bathed and fed the girl children, around 5 years and a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler before he smothered them in their beds.

The incident came to light when his wife, Lakshmi Shankari, a software engineer, returned from work at around 9.30 pm. “Jatin did not tell her what happened. He behaved normally and even helped her prepare dinner telling her that kids were sleeping,” said a police officer.

It was only after dinner was ready, when she went to wake up her children, that she found them dead. Jatin allegedly claimed he did not know anything about it. She later alerted police who questioned the husband. “He confessed to the crime and has been arrested,” said the police officer.

The accused, who hailed from Kerala married Lakshmi, who is from Tamil Nadu. However, according to the police, Jatin had lied about his educational qualifications. “He is a PU drop out but told Lakshmi when they met that he had an MBA. By the time she realised that he had lied about his educational background, it was too late. He used to take care of the children while Lakshmi worked,” said the police.