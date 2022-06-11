Man arrested for killing partner

The Madiwala police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old autorikshaw driver who stabbed his male partner after he objected to his aggressive behaviour during private moments at an apartment in BTM Layout on June 2.

The police recovered the highly decomposed body of Pradeep, 32, a private firm employee at his flat at Cashier Layout on June 2. Pradeep was a male, though neighbours had been under the impression that he was a woman as he used to cross-dress, police said.

The caretaker noticed the foul smell emanating from the locked flat and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and took up a probe.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on Rakshith Gowda, from Vijayanagar and arrested him. ACP, Sudheer M. Hedge, who headed the investigation team, said .

The accused confessed that he was one among many partners of Pradeep and had stabbed him to death over a trivial row. Investigations revealed that the duo had an heated argument during a private moment as Pradeep attacked him with a knife objecting to Rakshith’s aggressive behavior. Rakshith overpowered Pradeep snatched the knife and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the spot. Rakshith also locked the apartment from outside and escaped.

The accused has been booked for murder and further investigations are on.