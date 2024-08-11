Man arrested for killing home alone relative over a financial dispute in Chickballapur

The Chintamani rural police on Saturday (August 11, 2024) arrested a 30-year-old man for killing a home-alone woman at Kaivara village over an alleged financial dispute on August 5.

The victim, Lalithamma, was found dead in a pool of blood in broad day light at her house opposite a government school. Her gold chain worth ₹1 lakh was missing. The victim’s son and daughter-in-law had gone to work when the incident occurred. The murder created a panic among residents, prompting the police to form a special team to track down the assailants.

After a careful analysis of digital evidence, the police zeroed in on T.S. Devaraju, a distant relative of the victim and recovered a bike and gold chain which he had pawned for ₹90,000. Kushal Chowksey, Superintendent of Police of Chikkaballapura district said.

Initial probe revealed that Devaraju, a resident of Thummenahalli village in Shidlaghatta used to visit Lalithamma’s house frequently. The accused said he had some financial dispute with Lalithamma which led to the murder.

