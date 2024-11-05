Man arrested for killing his estranged wife

The Kalaburagi City Police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man and his two accomplices on the charge of killing his estranged wife after she approached a court seeking revision in maintenance.

The accused, Manjunath Chinmalli, is a resident of Khandal village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi. The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Jyothi, who was a resident of Sangameshwar Colony in the city.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D., addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the police recovered a burnt body of a woman from an isolated place in Itaga (K) village on October 31. The Farhatabad Police then registered a case of murder, destruction of evidence.

As part of investigation, teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Praveen H. Nayak and Sub-Urban (Sub-division) Assistant Commissioner of Police D.G. Rajanna spread a dragnet and arrested Manjunath Chinmalli, his younger brother Prashant Chinmalli and his friend Vijaykumar Bennur from a lodge in Ratnagiri of Maharashtra after tracing their location.

During interrogation, Manjunath confessed to the crime saying that on October 31, he abducted his estranged wife Jyothi and strangled her to death in a running car and set her body on fire in an agriculture field near Itaga (K) village.

He is said to have told the police that he was enraged as his wife sought share in property and was demanding an increase in maintenance.

