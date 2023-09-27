Man arrested for illegal possession of snakes

September 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The CID Forest Cell in Mysuru have arrested a person identified as Sandeep for illegal possession of nine species of snakes.

The Forest Department sleuths also seized Indian civet cats from the house of the accused who was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

A release said four spectacled cobra, two trinket snake, two common Krait, one common wolf snake, one common kurki, one saw scaled viper, two rat snakes, one chequered keelback, and three sand boa were recovered from Sandeep. A mechanical contraption to squeeze out snake venom was also found during the raid.

Four civet cats that were sub-adults were recused from the house of the accused. The release said the accused was arrested under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.