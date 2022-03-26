Man arrested for illegal betting at BTC
Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch police conducted a surprise raid at Bangalore Turf Club and arrested one D. Jyoti Basu, who was allegedly taking bets from people.
According to the CCB, despite holding no bookmaker’s licence, the accused was taking bets from people illegally operating a parallel system to that of BTC’s. The police recovered ₹38,600 from him.
