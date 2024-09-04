GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for flashing at student in Cubbon Park

Published - September 04, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of women walkers at Cubbon Park raising safety concerns, alert members of the public on Monday caught a 57-year-old man who flashed at and misbehaved with a 20-year-old student at Cubbon park on Monday.

The student had exited the State Central Library when the accused confronted her and flashed at her. Embarrassed, the student started to walk away but the accused followed her and pulled at her clothes and misbehaved with her. She raised an alarm prompting passersby to catch the accused, before alerting the police control room. The Hoysala patrolling staff took the accused to the station, where the victim filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused identified as Fayaz Pasha from Kanakanagar charging him under Section 74 (assault or criminal force used against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 75 (making sexually coloured remarks) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. He has been remanded in judicial custody, a police officer said.

In a video shared by a social media user on August 15, a woman had recorded a clipping in which she was talking to a man who was sitting under a tree in Cubbon Park. The post alleged that the man frequently visited places in the park where women sat and flashed at them. Many women had complained of the same experience with the said man.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.