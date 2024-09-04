Man arrested for flashing at student in Cubbon Park

Close on the heels of women walkers at Cubbon Park raising safety concerns, alert members of the public on Monday caught a 57-year-old man who flashed at and misbehaved with a 20-year-old student at Cubbon park on Monday.

The student had exited the State Central Library when the accused confronted her and flashed at her. Embarrassed, the student started to walk away but the accused followed her and pulled at her clothes and misbehaved with her. She raised an alarm prompting passersby to catch the accused, before alerting the police control room. The Hoysala patrolling staff took the accused to the station, where the victim filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused identified as Fayaz Pasha from Kanakanagar charging him under Section 74 (assault or criminal force used against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 75 (making sexually coloured remarks) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. He has been remanded in judicial custody, a police officer said.

In a video shared by a social media user on August 15, a woman had recorded a clipping in which she was talking to a man who was sitting under a tree in Cubbon Park. The post alleged that the man frequently visited places in the park where women sat and flashed at them. Many women had complained of the same experience with the said man.