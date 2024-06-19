Man arrested for duping 79 people of ₹40 lakh in Bidar district

Bidar Police have arrested a man who posed as a State Bank of India (SBI) employee and cheated 79 people of ₹40 lakh in the name of verifying bank account holders phone.

Shivaprasad Shankreppa Madagi, a resident of KHB Colony in Bidar, was the man arrested. The police seized six mobile phones, 45 SIM cards and ₹12,000 in cash from him on Wednesday.

Following a complaint lodged by Sangappa Madappa Kalyan, a resident of Yalavantagi village in Basavakalyan taluk, who was cheated of ₹75,000, the Mudbi Police registered a First Information Report under the Information Technology Act on May 29, 2024.

A special team was formed to arrest the accused. With the help of Cyber Police, the Mudbi Police arrested the accused.

“The accused used to gather mobile numbers of government employees by searching their details on the internet. He then would call the targeted victims by posing himself as an employee of the State Bank of India posted in the headquarters. He would ask the bank account holders to set the UPI payment limit on their mobile numbers.” Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna S.L. told mediapersons.

“After some steps, he got his victims to transfer money to various jewellery and mobile shops through UPI mode and asked the victims to send screenshots of the amount transferred. In the end, he would show the screenshot to the shopkeepers and buy jewellery and mobile phones which he would later sell on online marketplaces such as OLX,” he said.

He added that the accused had spent most of the money to lead a luxurious life.

The police said that the accused, a graduate in Bachelor of Computer Applications from Karnataka College in the city, had worked at a call centre in Bengaluru for some time.

Also, he was arrested for duping people of ₹4.50 lakh there, the police added.