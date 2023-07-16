Man arrested for derogatory post on Siddaramaiah

July 16, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district police arrested a man for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a social media post.

The accused had not only levelled allegations against Mr. Siddaramaiah, but also passed remarks with communal overtones.

The derogatory post had been made in the wake of the recent murder of Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal Nayak in T. Narsipur.

The accused, who is also a native of T. Narsipur, had even called for a bundh in his post.

Ravikumar, a resident of Mellahalli in Mysuru district’s Varuna hobli, had lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police. The Cybercrime police forwarded the case to T. Narsipur police station.

“The police registered an FIR and arrested the accused,” said an officer, adding that he had been released on bail.

