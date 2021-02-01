Karnataka

Man arrested for death of minor girl

Holenarsipur police, on Saturday, arrested a person of Keregodu near Halli Mysuru in Holenarsipur taluk in connection with the death of a minor girl. Yogesh, the arrested, allegedly raped a minor girl, who was found dead on January 27.

A press release issued by the district police said that the accused raped the girl after assuring her that he would marry her. Later, the girl was found dead on January 27. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, Holenarsipur police conducted an investigation and arrested the accused.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda has appreciated the efforts of police team headed by Holenarsipur DySP B.B. Lakshme Gowda in arresting the accused.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

