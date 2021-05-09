Man arrested for cheating family of deceased COVID-19 patient

Benglauru

A BBMP ambulance driver and a social worker helped nab a conman who had cheated a family of ₹12,000 by pretending to be a civic volunteer. The conman, Shivanth, and his associate offered to see to the last rites of a 79-year-old COVID-19 patient who had passed away at St. John’s Hospital for a price.

While transporting the body to the crematorium at Kudlu, the driver realised that something was amiss and alerted the helpline. Helpline staff informed Mahesh N.M., a social worker from Bandepalya, who arrived at the crematorium. Mahesh in his plaint said the accused Shivanth and his associate Selva Meena met the family of the deceased, Hema Raman, at St. John’s Hospital while they were calling the BBMP control room to arrange for an ambulance.

Shivanth, claiming to be a BBMP volunteer, took ₹12,000 as service charge, to take care of cremations and sent the family home. He promised that he would return with all the documents and the ashes. Mahesh also alerted the police who were able to arrest Shivanth, though Selva Meena managed to escape.

