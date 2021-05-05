Man arrested for black-marketing oxygen cylinder

Sleuths of Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mysuru City Police and officials from the Drugs Control Department have arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell an oxygen cylinder at an exorbitant price in the black-market.

The arrest comes in the midst of growing scarcity of medical oxygen in Mysuru following a surge in COVID-19 cases. Several COVID-19 patients, who are experiencing breathing difficulties, are desperately trying to arrange for oxygen cylinders for which demand has shot up in the last few days.

The accused, Madhukar, 37, a resident of Hosakote in Nanjangud taluk near here, was trying to sell a jumbo oxygen cylinder, which has a capacity of 47 litres, in front of the petrol bunk situated at the junction of Mysuru-Nanjangud main road in J.P. Nagar and Outer Ring Road around 7 p.m. on Monday.

The officials from CCB and Drugs Control Department, who received a tip-off, rushed to the spot and found that the accused was trying to sell the oxygen cylinder without any documents. “He was trying to sell the cylinder illegally in the black-market for an exorbitant price”, said a statement from the Mysuru City Police.

Police said Madhukar was arrested and the cylinder in his possession was seized. A case in the regard has been booked in Vidyaranyapuram police station.