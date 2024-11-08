Man held for assaulting woman SI

Nelamangala police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman police sub-inspector.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Madhusudhan, and his mother, went to the police station after a dispute. She had filed a complaint against him at the station.

When the duo started to quarrel again, the woman police allegedly slapped Madhusudhan, who hit her back, the police said.

Following the incident that took place on Thursday night, the police registered a case and arrested Madhusudhan.