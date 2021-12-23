Man arrested for abetting coursemate’s suicide

The Ullal Police on Monday arrested Sujith, 24, a medical intern at Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Deralakatte, on the charge of abetting the suicide of his coursemate Vaishali Gaikwad, 25.

Ms. Gaikwad, a native of Bidar, was found dead in her apartment at Kuthar on Sunday. Sujith, a native of Palakkad, too was a resident of the same apartment.

The two were reportedly in an affair for about three years.

Complaint lodged

On reaching Mangaluru, Ms. Gaikwad’s parents lodged a complaint with the Ullal police that Sujith wanted to break the relationship and did not want to marry her. This led her to end the life.

The Ullal police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against Sujith based on parents’ complaint.

Those in distress may call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or mental helpline 080-46110007 for counselling.