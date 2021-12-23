Karnataka

Man arrested for abetting coursemate’s suicide

The Ullal Police on Monday arrested Sujith, 24, a medical intern at Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Deralakatte, on the charge of abetting the suicide of his coursemate Vaishali Gaikwad, 25.

Ms. Gaikwad, a native of Bidar, was found dead in her apartment at Kuthar on Sunday. Sujith, a native of Palakkad, too was a resident of the same apartment.

The two were reportedly in an affair for about three years.

Complaint lodged

On reaching Mangaluru, Ms. Gaikwad’s parents lodged a complaint with the Ullal police that Sujith wanted to break the relationship and did not want to marry her. This led her to end the life.

The Ullal police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against Sujith based on parents’ complaint.

Those in distress may call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or mental helpline 080-46110007 for counselling.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 12:40:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-arrested-for-abetting-coursemates-suicide/article38016264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY