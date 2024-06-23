GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested as his girlfriend ends life in Raichur

Both were said to be in love with each other and approached the police seeking protection for their marriage

Published - June 23, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl jumped to her death from a Santwana Kendra in Raichur on Sunday following which the Raichur West Police arrested a 24-year-old man said to be the lover of the victim in connection with the incident.

The name of the man was given as Vinay Reddy. Both the victim and the accused are from Jalal Nagar in the city.

According to the police, Anuradha and Vinay Reddy were in love with each other. They approached the police on Thursday seeking protection for their marriage.

Meanwhile, as the parents of the girl did not agree to the marriage, Anuradha was sent to the Santwana Kendra from the police station on the same day.

Now, it is being said that the girl jumped to her death as Vinay Reddy declined to marry her thereafter.

Though the girl was immediately shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, she died of injuries on Sunday.

“After a complaint was filed by the parents of the victim, Raichur West Police registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and arrested the accused,” Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. told The Hindu.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

