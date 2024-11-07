Man arrested as he opens fire at car in Dharwad; three detained for questioning

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested a man on the charge of shooting at a car reportedly after a scuffle with those travelling in the car. They have also taken into custody three men for questioning.

The incident occurred around Wednesday midnight near R.N. Shetty District Stadium in Dharwad.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has given the name of the arrested as 31-year-old Abhishek Baddimani.

After a visit to the crime scene on Thursday, he told presspersons that Prajwal, Dinesh and Ganesh have been taken into custody for questioning.

Two complaints have been filed at Suburban Police Station in Dharwad in connection with Wednesday’s incident.

Abhishek has filed an attempt to murder complaint against the three accusing them of deliberately hitting his two-wheeler, trying to grab his pistol, abduct and kill him.

On the other hand, Prajwal has filed a complaint saying that Abhishek rode his two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner, hit his car and opened fire at the vehicle before they stepped out of it.

The Police Commissioner said that two bullets have been fired from the pistol. “While one hit the windshield of the car, the other hit the car’s front portion. Nobody is hurt. It is observed that Abhishek was riding his two-wheeler in an inebriated state. He has been arrested for attempt to murder and under provisions of the Arms Act. Based on his complaint, the three men are being questioned. Investigation is on,” he said.

