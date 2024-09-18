ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested after statue is found damaged in Dharwad

Published - September 18, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a man in connection with damaged caused to a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at Alagawadi village in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

After residents found that the right hand of the statue was damaged, they alerted the police, who, in turn, took up investigation and arrested the 44-year-old man.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Ashok Kalwad. Further details are awaited.

As a precautionary measure, the statue has been kept covered now. And, additional policemen have been deployed in the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US