Man arrested after statue is found damaged in Dharwad

The police have arrested a man in connection with damaged caused to a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at Alagawadi village in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district.

After residents found that the right hand of the statue was damaged, they alerted the police, who, in turn, took up investigation and arrested the 44-year-old man.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Ashok Kalwad. Further details are awaited.

As a precautionary measure, the statue has been kept covered now. And, additional policemen have been deployed in the area.

