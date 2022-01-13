Man arrested, 21 motorcycles recovered

The Ballari Police have made the arrest in connection with motorcycle theft in various districts of the State and also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the motorcycles recovered are valued at ₹16 lakh

The Ballari Police arrested a man on the charge of lifting motorcycles in various districts of the State and also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and recovered 21 motorcycles valued at ₹16 lakh from his possession on Thursday.

The accused identified as Mulla Yusuf, is a native of Hanuwal village in Andhra Pradesh.

After a series of thefts was reported in Ballari district, the Superintendent of Police set up three special teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ballari (Rural) Sub-division Satyanarayan, to crack the cases. And, the special teams, through coordinated efforts, have solved the theft cases.

During interrogation, Yusuf revealed that he was involved in motorcycle thefts inBallari, Bengaluru, Raichur districts in the State and also in Adoni, Alur and Kosagi in Andhra Pradesh. Further investigation is on.