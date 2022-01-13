Karnataka

Man arrested, 21 motorcycles recovered

The Ballari Police arrested a man on the charge of lifting motorcycles in various districts of the State and also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and recovered 21 motorcycles valued at ₹16 lakh from his possession on Thursday.

The accused identified as Mulla Yusuf, is a native of Hanuwal village in Andhra Pradesh.

After a series of thefts was reported in Ballari district, the Superintendent of Police set up three special teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ballari (Rural) Sub-division Satyanarayan, to crack the cases. And, the special teams, through coordinated efforts, have solved the theft cases.

During interrogation, Yusuf revealed that he was involved in motorcycle thefts inBallari, Bengaluru, Raichur districts in the State and also in Adoni, Alur and Kosagi in Andhra Pradesh. Further investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 10:35:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-arrested-21-motorcycles-recovered/article38268356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY