Man-animal conflict: 325 km of rail barricades in next three years

July 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department will construct 325 km of rail barricades in areas affected by elephant menace to restrict the movement of elephants, said Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday.

Responding to Mantar Gowda and Darshan Dhruvanarayana, both Congress, who raised the issue of repeated man-animal conflicts in Kodagu district and Nanjangud, the Minister said a proposal had been chalked out to construct 640 km of rail barricades after a survey in the affected areas. “This will be a permanent solution to avoid elephant entering human habitats,” he said.

“Of this, barricades on 315.5 km have been constructed already. The remaining will be covered in the next three years. We need ₹1.5 crore for one km and have sought a budgetary allocation of ₹200 crore for this. We have been allocated ₹120 crore,” the Minister said.

