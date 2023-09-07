HamberMenu
Man and woman murdered in separate incidents in Bengaluru

September 07, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her male friend at her house in Jnanabharati police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased Reshma Babu, was living alone at the house in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and worked in an incense stick factory, while the suspect, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was working as a barber in the city and used to visit her frequently.

On Wednesday morning, the accused visited Reshma, and the duo had a fight over a trivial row, following which the accused strangled her to death using her veil and a wire, said the police.

The murder came to light when neighbours noticed that Reshma did not come out of the house for a long time and went to check .

The Jnanabharati police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the suspect to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

In another incident, the Hulimavu police have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed her live-in partner to death over a trivial row on Tuesday .

The accused Renuka was living with the deceased Javed and a baby girl in a flat in Akshayanagar in Hulimavu. The murder came to light when Javed’s acquaintance, Ganesh visited the house and found Javed lying on Renuka’s lap motionless.

When he questioned her, Renuka did not respond. Sensing something wrong, Ganesh took Javed to a nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed that Javed was stabbed to death. Based on the information, the police rushed to the spot and detained Renuka charging her with murder. The police are questioning Renuka to ascertain the reason behind the murder .

