January 11, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Belagavi

Police officers in Hangal in Haveri district of Karnataka have registered a case against five persons on charges of trespass into a private lodge and beating up a man and woman, accusing them of being an inter-faith couple.

The alleged offence occurred on January 8. The case was registered on January 10.

According to the first information report, the accused forcefully entered a room in Idigas lodge near Nalkara Cross near Hangal on January 8 afternoon. They pulled out the man and woman who were in the room. They accused the couple of maintaining an inter-faith relationship. They allegedly abused the couple, tore the woman’s clothes, pushed her around and assaulted her. They allegedly slapped and kicked the man. They allegedly threatened to kill the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple are from a neighbouring district, and are about 30-40 years old.

The accused are Aftab Makabul Ahmed Chandankatti, 24, garage worker, Madarsab Mohammad Isak Mandakki, 23, and Samiulla Lalanavar. Two other accused are yet to be identified. They face charges under IPC relating to trespass, unlawful assembly and rioting, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, and assault or criminal force against woman, with the intention to outrage their modesty.

All the accused are from Akki Alur in Haveri district

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Vinay Kyasanur, who works in the hotel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT