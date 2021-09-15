Man allegedly rapes minor for months

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a person repeatedly over a couple of months at a village in Chikkamagaluru taluk. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the victim filed a complaint with Sakharayapatna police.

The accused had captured a video showing one of the victim’s family members in a compromising position and raped the girl threatening that he would make the video viral if she did not cooperate with him. It is said that the accused had shown the video clip to a couple of his friends, who passed lewd comments at her in public places, referring to the video clip.

The police have booked the case under the POCSO Act and other sections under the IPC. The police have arrested the main accused and his associate who teased her. The girl is said to have mentioned two more names in the complaints, accusing them of teasing her.