Man accused of stealing cash from temple hundis arrested

He also allegedly stole his nighbour’s two-wheeler

The Konaje police have arrested a person allegedly involved in stealing a two-wheeler and cash from hundis of two temples.

The accused Taranath, 33, from Montepadavu, is said to be associated with a right wing unit in Ullal.

A man named Badrul Muneer from Manjanady filed a complaint that his scooter had been stolen from his home.

The police then went through CCTV footage and gathered more evidence to arrest Taranath, Muneer’s neighbour.

Following his interrogation, Muneer reportedly admitted to stealing ₹2,000 from the hundi of one temple and more cash from another. A complaint of theft, however, had been registered only by one of the temples, the police said.