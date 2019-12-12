Man accused of raping minor arrested

Kakati Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on the charge of raping a minor in a village in Belagavi taluk on Wednesday. There was tension on the premises of the magistrate court when he was brought there to be produced before the judge, with a group of youth trying to heckle and attack him.

Sunil Balanayak was arrested on Thursday with the help of villagers. He had allegedly taken away the six-year-old girl on the pretext of teaching her to play games. The victim’s father complained to the police following which a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police brought the accused to be produced before the magistrate’s court in the afternoon on Thursday and the judge remanded him in judicial custody. When the police were leaving the court premises with the accused, some youth tried to assault him. The police had to rescue the accused and took him away in a vehicle.

Four of those who attacked were arrested by the police. Some of their supporters staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding the immediate release of the youth who attacked the rape accused. They dispersed after the police intervened.