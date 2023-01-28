Man accused of rape convicted, sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in Shivamogga

January 28, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Hassan

A Shivamogga court, on Friday, convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a lady and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹57,000.

The 37-year-old resident of Thirthahalli taluk sexually harassed a 26-year-old lady in 2019. A case was filed by the victim’s mother at the Agumbe Police Station. The case was booked for rape (Sec 376 of IPC), criminal intimidation (Sec 506 of IPC) and house trespass (Sec 450 of IPC).

G.V. Ganeshappa, then Police Inspector of Agumbe, conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. The third additional District and Sessions judge, Manu K. delivered the judgement on Friday (January 27). The accused was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹57,000. If he fails to pay the penalty, he would have to undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

Shantharaj, a public prosecutor, represented the prosecution.