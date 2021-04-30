Karnataka

Man accused of murdering family members in Sargur nabbed

Special Correspondent Mysuru 30 April 2021 23:24 IST
The man accused of murdering his wife, two children and his mother-in-law in Sargur taluk in Mysuru district has been arrested.

The accused, identified as 35-yearold Manikantaswamy, was absconding after allegedly clubbing to death his 28-year-old wife Ganga, two children – Samrat and Rohit aged 3 and 2 respectively – besides his mother-in-law Kempamma, 60, in Chammegowdana Hundi village on Wednesday night.

Police said Manikantaswamy was nabbed on Thursday and produced before the court on Friday.

