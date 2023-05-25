ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of assault falls to death, family alleges police murdered him

May 25, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Bommanahalli police are in the dock after a 28-year-old man accused of assault reportedly fell from the third floor of the building to escape from the police.

However, the family of the deceased, Mohammad Hussain, alleged that the police pushed him from the building while taking him into custody and demanded that a case of murder should be registered against the officials concerned.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the police, based on a complaint of assault, went to Hussain’s house to detain him for questioning. Hussain had allegedly assaulted a girl in the neighbourhood and created nuisance in the area.

According to the police, when they went to take him into custody, Hussain tried to escape and in the melee, jumped from the building and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Bommanahalli police have registered a case of suspicious death, while the family of the deceased has accused the police of murdering him.

CONNECT WITH US