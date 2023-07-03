ADVERTISEMENT

Man absconding after killing wife

July 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A man is said to have killed his 24-yer-old wife and escaped leaving behind his infant son at his house in Hubballi. The incident that reportedly occurred late on Sunday night came to light on Monday.

The incident came to light after neighbours knocked on the door when they heard the baby crying inconsolably. On opening the door, which was locked from outside, they found the baby lying next to his mother’s body.

The deceased has been identified as Sudha Hiremath who had married Shivayya Hiremath after falling in love with him. The couple’s residence is in Nekar Nagar in Hubballi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kasabapet Police have registered a case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Rajeev and senior officials visited the spot.

Mr. Rajeev said that there were marks of strangulation on the victim’s neck. The accused, Shivayya Hiremath, is absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US