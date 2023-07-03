Man absconding after killing wife

July 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A man is said to have killed his 24-yer-old wife and escaped leaving behind his infant son at his house in Hubballi. The incident that reportedly occurred late on Sunday night came to light on Monday.

The incident came to light after neighbours knocked on the door when they heard the baby crying inconsolably. On opening the door, which was locked from outside, they found the baby lying next to his mother’s body.

The deceased has been identified as Sudha Hiremath who had married Shivayya Hiremath after falling in love with him. The couple’s residence is in Nekar Nagar in Hubballi.

The Kasabapet Police have registered a case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Rajeev and senior officials visited the spot.

Mr. Rajeev said that there were marks of strangulation on the victim’s neck. The accused, Shivayya Hiremath, is absconding.

