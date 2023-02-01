ADVERTISEMENT

Man absconding after impregnating 13-year-old daughter

February 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old girl was impregnated by her father at Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district. The girl is two months pregnant and the father is absconding.

The incident came to light two days ago, when the girl complained of vomiting and developed stomach pain and was taken to the Jewargi taluk hospital with her grandmother. After the doctor conducted a medical examination and said that she was two months pregnant, the girl revealed that she was impregnated by her father.

The doctors then informed the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US