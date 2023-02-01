HamberMenu
Man absconding after impregnating 13-year-old daughter

February 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old girl was impregnated by her father at Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district. The girl is two months pregnant and the father is absconding.

The incident came to light two days ago, when the girl complained of vomiting and developed stomach pain and was taken to the Jewargi taluk hospital with her grandmother. After the doctor conducted a medical examination and said that she was two months pregnant, the girl revealed that she was impregnated by her father.

The doctors then informed the police.

