Man abducted by gang over financial row

November 29, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bommanahalli police are on the lookout for a gang that abducted a private firm employee to recover the loan borrowed by his father-in-law.

Rajashekhar was abducted from Garvebhavipalya. The gang then called his father-in law Lakshman Reddy from Rajashekhar’s mobile phone, forcing him to pay the money online. The gang tortured Rajashekhar to pressurise Lakshman to pay up, the police said.

Inquiries revealed that Lakshman had taken a loan of ₹5 lakh from a businessman, identified as Swaroop Shetty. Lakshman only returned part of the money, and started avoiding Swaroop. Enraged by this, Swaroop roped in his associates to abduct Rajashekhar. The police are trying to track down the gang to rescue him.