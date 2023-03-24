Mamata Banerjee to campaign for JD(S) in Karnataka

March 24, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to campaign for the Janata Dal (S) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, according to a release by the JD(S). She announced this when former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy met her at her residence in Kolkata on Friday to invite her for the campaign. Issues related to the State politics and the party’s Pancharatna Ratha Yatre figured during the one-hour meeting with her, the release said. Ms. Banerjee had attended the event when Mr. Kumaraswamy had earlier taken oath as the Chief Minister in the coalition government with the Congress in 2018.