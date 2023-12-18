Malur incident: Ashok demands judicial probe

December 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok has demanded a judicial probe into the episode of students being made to get down into and clean sanitary chambers by the principal and teachers of Morarji Desai residential school at Yeluvanahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district.

Mr. Ashok, who visited the school and interacted with students on Monday, told The Hindu that the CID probe announced by the government would not do justice to the episode as there were a slew of other alleged irregularities associated with the particular school as well as other Morarji Desai schools in the State.

Describing the incident as “inhuman”, the BJP leader demanded that serious action should be initiated against those responsible for the incident.

Also, the students had complained to him that the quality of food being served at the school was not in tune with the recommendations of the government. The entire school was buying only four litres of milk a day though it had a total of 240 students, he alleged.

Suspecting that similar irregularities may have been taking place in other Morarji Desai schools too, he demanded that the judicial inquiry should look into the affairs of all such schools in the state.

The government has already suspended three officials, including the principal of the school in connection with the case.