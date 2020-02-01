Malpe Beach Utsav gets off to a colourful start

The two-day Malpe Beach Utsav got off to a colourful start with cultural troupes performing on the beach on Saturday.

Inaugurating the beach festival, organised by the district administration, Malpe Development Committee, and the Department of Tourism, K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said that other beaches in the district would be developed on the lines of Malpe beach to attract tourists from other countries.

He said Malpe beach would be developed up to the sea walkway area. There are plans to develop Kadike beach and Bengre beach, and more importance will be given to providing cleanliness and developing infrastructure at Malpe beach, the MLA said.

Three high-mast lamps are to be installed on the nearby Padukere beach. Homestays will be built near Padukere to attract tourists. This will also generate employment for locals, he said, adding that the opinion of local fishermen would be taken on the plans to construct a marina at Padukere.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that a vision document was being prepared to give a new dimension to tourism in the district. A survey taken up in this regard is to be completed soon. Works related to Blue Flag regulations would be completed at Padubidri beach by the end of March, he said.

Blue Flag certification was expected this year for Padubidri beach. The other beaches will be built on Blue Flag norms. An amount of ₹5 crore each has been released for the development of Marvanthe and Someshwara beaches in the district, he said.

The district administration had urged B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, to get ₹50 crore allocated in the budget so that Someshwara beach could be developed on the lines of Murudeshwar beach. A new look will be given to the pilgrim centre of Kollur by launching a ‘Swachh Kollur’ scheme, Mr. Jagadeesha said.