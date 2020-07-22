Malnutrition high in tribal children: Report

Among the Jenu Kuruba tribe of Mysuru district, the report said that 38.6%, 36.8% and 18.6% of children aged between 1 and 5 are underweight, stunted, and wasted, respectively.

22 July 2020 23:09 IST

It recommends appointment of nodal officer in each district to monitor health

A large number of people belonging to Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Karnataka, who constitute around 7% (42.48 lakh) of the State’s population, suffer from anaemia, hypertension, lifestyle disorders, and other health problems owing to inadequate health infrastructure in tribal areas of the State, according to the report “Improving health status of tribal population in Karnataka” (2020) prepared by the Department of STs Welfare.

Among the Jenu Kuruba tribes of Mysuru district, it said that 38.6%, 36.8% and 18.6% of children aged between 1 and 5 years are underweight, stunted, and wasted, respectively. The study was carried out among a sampling of 220 children here. Malnutrition was largely due to poverty, poor sanitation, ill-health, and illiteracy, the report said.

It said the prevalence of underweight increased with increase in age of the child in the community. It linked malnutrition with unfavourable socio-demographic factors.

It revealed that the prevalence of anaemia among tribal women in the age group of 14 to 49 in Udupi taluk was 55.9%. According to WHO, if the prevalence of anaemia in a population is 40% or higher, that population is to be considered “severely anaemic”.

The report highlighted the prevalence of hypertension among the Jenu Kuruba tribes in the age group of 20 to 60 in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district.

Among the sample of 1,290 people studied, which constituted (80%) of the people in the taluk, 21.7% were suffering from hypertension. Prevalence of hypertension among men was 28.2% and women 16.5%.

Though the report did not mention the causes for hypertension, it recommended the services of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, in outreach and training activities for “tribal mental health”.

Currently, there was no single officer overseeing tribal health within the Health and Family Welfare Department either at the district or State level, the report said, and recommended appointment of a nodal officer in each district.

To address the health concerns of the tribals, it proposed a helpline with a health navigator model in each district. With tribal communities speaking different dialects, the report recommended appointment of graduated tribal youth in each district to operate 24x7 helpline facilities.

It suggested setting up a special cell of first aid in the tribal area for treating snake, scorpion and dog bite.

The Department of STs Welfare under Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who handles both PWD and Social Welfare portfolios, has begun prioritising tribal health among the various schemes implemented by the department, said Sangappa, director of the department.