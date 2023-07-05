Malnad region receives rain

July 05, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

Many parts of the Malnad region have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall as monsoon is picking up. The inflow into reservoirs has been increasing gradually, relieving people who were worried about shortage of drinking water.

Several localities in Sagar, Hosanagar, and Tirthahalli taluks of Shivamogga district, Sringeri, Koppa, Mudigere, and Chikkamagaluru taluks of Chikkamagaluru district received heavy rains. Shivamogga district received an average of 33.9 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 27.2 mm, in the 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 150.5 mm was recorded in Kudadur, Sagar taluk.

Chikkamagaluru received an average rainfall of 21.8 mm as against the normal of 19.8 mm. The highest rainfall of 133.5 mm was recorded at Kere in Sringeri taluk. Hassan received an average rainfall of 5.9 mm as against the normal of 7.9 mm. The highest, 48 mm, was recorded at Byakaravalli in Sakleshpur taluk.

Following the rainfall in the catchment areas, the inflow into reservoirs has increased. The inflow into Linganmakki reservoir in Sagar taluk was 9,237 cusecs on Wednesday. Against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft, the water level stands at 1,742.7 ft. The water level in Bhadra reservoir stood at 2,109 ft, against the full reservoir level of 2,158 ft. Hemavati reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk is 37.2% full. Against the FRL of 2,922 ft, the water level stands at 2,889.6 ft.

Warning

The officers of Tunga Dam have informed the media that the crest gates could be opened at any time as the water level has been rising. The officers have issued a warning to people staying close to the river to move to safer places. On Wednesday morning, the water level at the dam stood at 587.54 m against the full reservoir level of 588.24 m.