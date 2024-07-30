Malnad region receives heavy rain

Many parts of the Malnad region received widespread rain on Tuesday. The inflow into the reservoirs has been increasing, forcing the authorities to release excess water into the river, and low-lying areas have been flooded.

The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district were opened as the water level reached the maximum level. The officers have issued an alert downstream. Similarly, the outflow from the Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru in Hassan tauk and the Tunga reservoir at Gajanur in Shivamogga taluk has been increasing. The people living close to the river path have been asked to shift to safer places.

The road network in many places in Sakleshpur, Alur (Hassan district), Mudigere, Kalasa, Sringeri, N.R. Pura (Chikkamagaluru), Hosanagar, Sagar and Tirthahalli (Shivamogga district) has been badly hit. Many villages have no way to reach the outer world.

As per the records, Hongadahalla in Sakleshpur taluk received the highest rainfall of 241.5 mm. Similarly, many other places in the taluk received heavy rains – Chikanahalli (191.5 mm), Hebbasale (145.5mm). Horanadu in Kalasa taluk received 219.5 mm, Banakal reported 206.5 mm, and Begar in Sringeri recorded 196 mm of rainfall. And, in Shivamogga district, Honnetalu in Tirthahalli taluk received 209 mm.

Holiday

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri and N.R. Pura taluks on Wednesday, considering heavy rain. The administration has also issued an advisory note to tourists and asked them to postpone their visit to the district for another 15 days.

In Shivamogga, the taluk administration of Hosanagar and Tirthahalli taluks has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board in Shivamogga has issued a press release stating that the supply of drinking water could be disrupted in the city on Wednesday. As pumps at Krishnarajendra Water Works, the water pumping and purifying unit of the city, have been submerged in the Tunga River, the officers have switched off the motors.