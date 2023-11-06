ADVERTISEMENT

Malnad region received rains on Sunday night

November 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Many parts of the Malnad region received moderate to heavy rains on Sunday night. The low-lying areas were flooded, while a few structures and electric poles were damaged due to the rains in Shivamogga district.

Shivamogga district recorded an average rainfall of 34.5 mm against the normal of 2 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. The highest of 105 mm was recorded at Koduru in Hosanagar taluk.

Hassan recorded an average of 28.4 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 3.7 mm on the day. The highest rainfall of 113 mm was recorded at Hariharapura in Holenarasipur taluk. Chikkamagaluru district recorded an average rainfall of 20.8 mm, against the normal of 2.7 mm. Horanadu in Kalasa taluk recorded the highest of 73 mm.

The Malnad region was expected to record 1,731 mm of rainfall between June 1 and November 6. However, this year, it received only 1,084 mm, a -39% departure from normal.

