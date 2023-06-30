Malnad MLAs seek more funds for development works in their constituencies

June 30, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar has said he will take a delegation of elected representatives from the Malnad region to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 7 to seek ₹100 crore for development works in the area.

Speaking at a meeting of the Malnad Area Development Board in Shivamogga on Friday, he said the area required more funds than the normal annual grants for development works. The board had completed many projects in the past. It required additional support to take up new works and improve infrastructure facilities in rural areas, he said.

MADB administrator K.S. Mani, in his initial remarks, said that the board had taken up works to construct roads, bridges, drains, canals, school buildings, and anganwadi centres, among other works in the region. Last year, the board was allocated a grant of ₹43 crore, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLAs, who took part in the meeting, wanted funds for improving transportation facilities. Sirsi MLA Bheema Naik said funds were required to build footbridges in places repeatedly affected by heavy rains.

Of the 86 legislators, including 21 MLCs, representing 16 districts that come under the MADB, 14 attended the meeting. They included former Minister Araga Jnanendra, Chikkamagaluru MLA H.D. Thammaiah, Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda, Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.